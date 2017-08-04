Mother, 2 daughters reported missing after not returning from hike on Grand Mesa

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A search is underway after a family of three hikers did not return from a hike on Grand Mesa and were reported missing, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 40-year-old woman and her 8- and 10-year-old daughters were last seen about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Flowing Park Overlook. The three were believed to be hiking at the Mesa Top trailhead.

When they didn’t return, family members called 911.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Mesa County Search and Rescue ground and ATV teams, rescue dogs and a state multimission aircraft.

The woman was last seen wearing capri pants with a white and black or white and gray zip-up hoodie. She’s described as being 5-foot-4 and 147 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The 10-year-old girl was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with gold tassels and shorts. The 8-year-old girl was last seen wearing capri pants and a darker-colored shirt with tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees the hikers is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-242-6707 or 911.