Marvel Universe Live Starts Tonight

Posted 2:40 pm, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 02:58PM, August 4, 2017

The First Marvel Universe Live! Show is tonight at 7 at The Pepsi Center. There are also shows on Saturday at 11am,  3pm, and 7pm.  And again on Sunday at 1 and 5 pm.  Tickets start at just $20-bucks.  You can get them at marveluniverselive.com.