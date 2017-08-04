× Man charged with murder after walking to police station to confess to shooting

DENVER — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after walking to a police station to confess to killing another man, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Joe Pinheiro, 58, is alleged to have shot and killed 50-year-old Philip Malinowski at a home in the 3200 block of West Saratoga Avenue on Saturday. Pinheiro was named a suspect on Sunday.

After the shooting, Pinheiro walked about a mile to the Sheridan Police Department, and told officers he had killed Malinowski and the body would be found in the basement of the home.

Officers with the Denver Police Department went to the house where they found Malinowski’s body with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers also recovered two firearms from Pinheiro.

Prosecutors have not said what the motive was for the shooting of if the men knew each other.

Pinheiro is being held in the Denver city jail. His first court appearance has not been scheduled.