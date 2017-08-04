Lightning strike likely cause of Broomfield house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A lightning strike likely caused a house to catch fire in Broomfield early Friday morning, North Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 5 a.m. in the 14000 block of Irving Street near West 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard after a line of thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Residents in the area heard a loud strike in the area at the time the fire started. A neighbor looked outside and saw smoke coming from the home and called 911.

The flash fire was contained to some insulation in the attic. Firefighters were on the roof to check access points to make sure the fire did not spread, a spokeswoman said.

All of the occupants got out of the home. No injuries were reported.