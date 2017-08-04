K-9 dies from injuries after being stabbed by suspect in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee police department is mourning the loss of a K-9 that was allegedly killed by a suspect.

The Crossville Police Department said Dustin Dixon crashed a stolen semitruck and led officers on a foot chase just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, WSMV reports.

During the pursuit, Dixon allegedly stabbed Cain multiple times. The dog later died from his injuries after being taken to a veterinary hospital in Knoxville.

Dixon, 28, is being held and will face several charges.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Crossville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating the crime.

The police department posted a picture of Cain and a message on its Facebook page.

“It is with saddened hearts that the City of Crossville Police Department announces the final End of Watch Call for a true hero and a three year law enforcement veteran. K9 Cain, your watch is over.

“Good Boy!”