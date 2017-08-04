Guns stolen in 2 pawn shop burglaries

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — At least two guns were stolen from one of two burglaries that are believed to be related at pawn shops early Friday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two guns were taken in a burglary about 2:25 a.m. at Gold Casino and Pawn store at 12201 E. Arapahoe Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Less than a half-hour later, Pawn King was hit at 2260 S. Quebec St., about 10 miles away. It’s not known if anything was taken in the second burglary attempt, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are searching for five males who were wearing masks, gloves and hoodies, and in a white Ford crew cab truck with a white fuel transfer tank and toolbox in the back.

No injuries were reported.

The burglaries are the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs and gun and pawn shops across the metro area in the past few months.