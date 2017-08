Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The inaugural 'Fortitude' 10k race in Fort Collins is Labor Day and our Channel 2 team has now completed week 4 of our training. Fortitude's pro athlete Don Janicki led our workout Monday and his advice to the team is not to worry about our times and concentrate on the social experience.

You can register for the race on KWGN.com. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.