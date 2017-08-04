Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis will take his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Davis will enter the Hall of Fame 15 years after retiring as a two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP.

He's a member of the 2,000-yard club and is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher.

It's been a long and winding road for him, and he said he's humbled.

“It's only tip of iceberg to notice how realizing how special moment is when the gold jacket arrived," Davis said. "Just watching it on TV and people talk about it. It just feels good."

Davis will become only the fifth former Broncos player to go into the Hall of Fame after playing the majority of his career in Denver, joining John Elway, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe and Gary Zimmerman.

The Broncos continue training camp at their training facility on Friday and Saturday before taking off on Sunday.