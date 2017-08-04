Food Truck Friday: Caribou Tuk Tuk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caribou Tuk Tuk was built to tour Colorado and let folks know that Einstein Bros Bagels is now serving Caribou Coffee! The Tuk Tuk has the same espresso machines that are in our stores, so it has the capability to make all of our handcrafted beverages like the Campfire Mocha or the Caramel High Rise. However, while it’s on tour across the state, we are giving away free samples of our fan favorite Mocha, which you can get with Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate or Dark Chocolate – it’s made with real dark chocolate chips that are melted into the milk as it’s steamed. A ll our handcrafted beverages are made with real chocolate and real caramel.