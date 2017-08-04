EPA Administrator Pruitt part of delegation to tour Gold King mine area on 2-year anniversary of spill

DURANGO, Colo. — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to tour the site of the Gold King mine on the second anniversary of the spill in southwest Colorado.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sens. Cory Gardner Michael Bennet, and Rep. Scott Tipton will also tour the site and meet with Pruitt and other representatives of the ?EPA.

Afterward, they will hold a town hall in Durango from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The spill on Aug. 5, 2015, dumped 3 million gallons of wastewater contaminated with arsenic and lead into the Animas River and turning it a shade of yellow.

A cleanup led by the EPA at the Gold King mine above Silverton triggered the spill on Aug. 5, 2015. The 3 million-gallon blowout sent water laced with toxic heavy metals through southwest Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The EPA took responsibility for the spill and given millions of dollars to the area to help it recover.

But the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute an EPA employee over the spill, saying it found evidence the employee might have violated the Clean Water Act and given false statements but sent the case to senior EPA management for its review.

The Navajo Nation is suing the EPA for what it sees as negligence in cleaning up the disaster.