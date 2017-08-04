Doc Holliday Museum

A piece of the past has presented itself to the community of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. The city's Historical Society recently purchased Doc Holliday's old derringer. The gun was discovered in Holliday's room at the Hotel Glenwood after his death. Last summer it was purchased by a man from Vancouver. The man sold the gun to the Historical Society for $84,000. It's a lot of money for a local group, which is why the Post Independent's Editor came up with a unique idea. The gun will soon be on display at the museum.
