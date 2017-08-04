× Denver sheriff’s officer charged for alleged assault of jail inmate

DENVER — A sheriff’s officer in Denver was charged Friday for an alleged assault of a Denver city jail inmate.

Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Randolph Romero, 50, is charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

“On March 18, 2017, Romero allegedly physically took an inmate down to the ground without evident cause inside an elevator at the Van Cise-Simonet Downtown Detention Center. The inmate was handcuffed and wearing a spit hood at the time,” the Denver district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two other deputies were also in the elevator but they were not involved in the alleged assault. The inmate said he received a wrist injury from the takedown.

Romero has a court appearance scheduled September 5 in Denver County Court for arraignment.