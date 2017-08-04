Denver schools to change policy after FOX31 joins KidsGiving365 to pay off debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 and the KidsGiving365 organization have been working very hard to erase the school lunch debt for nearly 4,000 students in Denver.

When their parents can't afford to pay their lunch debt, the kids receive a cold sandwich and a snack. Many students are embarrassed and some even teased and bullied.

We are close to our goal of paying off the debt, and just learned that Denver Public Schools will now eliminate the alternate meal policy and now provide hot lunches for every student while payment issues are resolved with the parents.

If you would like to help pay off the final amount visit the Erase School Debt GoFundMe page.

The KidsGiving365 project will also sponsor a back to school event to collect school supplies for kids in need on Saturday August 5, 2017 at noon at the South Lowell Community Center, 4725 South Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80211.

The idea is to inspire businesses and other groups along the front range to start campaigns to raise funds to pay off school lunch debt.

While many school districts provide an alternative lunch to those with debt from the year before, like a cheese sandwich or snack, some children are ashamed to take the tell-tale meals.

They fear being bullied because their parents can't afford to pay for a hot lunch.

Eight-year-old KidsGiving365 member Lillie Sheppard says that breaks her heart and she wants to help.

She explains, “being teased because you don't have money doesn't seem like the right thing to do so you should always be kind, if you have money left over you should give some to them so they feel better about their lunch.”

Lillie’s mother, Tracie, adds, “The most basic need is our ability to feed our kids, and as a mom if you can't do that, I can't imagine what it would be like.”

Lillie is also working on other projects. She’s been working hard to collect shoes for kids who come from families that can’t afford the basics, as well as putting together snack and amenity bags for the homeless.

Ten-year-old Jack Mandeville got a chance to deliver gifts to a child in need during the holidays.

He says, “He started crying and I did too because it was such a good memory and I knew that I should do this every year, someone`s heart can change someone`s life.”

KidsGiving365 also sponsors an awards program to show recognition for children who help others. To nominate your child for the first Junior Philanthropist Award email a summary of his or her achievements along with their photo to contact@kidsgiving365.com.

The award will be presented during a gala this fall.