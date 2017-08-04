Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Kids for Kids (CK4K) is opening its 2nd Annual New and Gently Used School Supply Store where kids in need shop for free. The Colorado Kids for Kids store will be open on Friday, August 4th from 11 AM to 2 PM, and on Saturday, August 5th from 10 AM to 2 PM. The store is located in Wheatridge at 7760 W. 38th Ave. Children will be able to shop and choose supplies that appeal to them rather than be handed preselected materials. In addition, each child will receive a high-quality backpack. New and gently used supplies were collected and donated from local area schools during Colorado Kids for Kids 5th Annual School Supply Drive. By organizing and successfully executing this school supply drive and store, CK4K is furthering its mission to help sick, disabled, homeless and underprivileged kids by supporting their needs, raising awareness and volunteering. CK4K’s board has been working diligently to organize, plan and implement this creative and beneficial event. Planning began in January 2017 for the event which served over 300 kids from more than 50 area schools in 2016.

CK4K is currently planning their next endeavor to help other Colorado Kids.

To help please send checks to:

Colorado Kids for Kid

6875 East Evans Avenue

Denver, CO 80224

About CK4K

Cailey Karshmer started Colorado Kids for Kids in 2013.