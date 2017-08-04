× Charcoal grills recalled over fire hazard

You typically want to start fires inside a grill, not on the outside.

Living Traditions mini barrel charcoal grills are being recalled because the paint on the outside of the grill can catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No property damage or injures have been reported.

The grills were sold at Fred’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

You can return the grill to any Fred’s Store for a full refund.