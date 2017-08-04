× Broncos to scrimmage at training camp Saturday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.- The Denver Broncos are ready for some renewed competition.

“It’s a chance to go out there and do unscripted football which is rare to get during camp. You don’t really get that until you play in a preseason game,” says Defensive End Derek Wolfe.

Head Coach Vance Joseph says the scrimmage will include about 12 plays for the starters, up to 40 plays total. Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will split reps. “Some guys can shine here and not be good on game day.

The games are huge in the evaluation process,” says Joseph. The first year Broncos head coach has not said which quarterback will start on Saturday.

The scrimmage is the first opportunity for younger players, who might be fighting for a roster spot, to make an impression. “It definitely matters, especially for those young guys trying to make the team and trying to help us win games. It definitely matters so those guys have to go out with the mindset like it’s a game and just compete,” says safety Darian Stewart.

The players did get to catch up with Gary Kubiak on Friday. The former head coach is part of the Broncos contingent spending the weekend at the Hall of Fame, where Terrell Davis is being inducted.

Kubiak is now the Senior Personnel Advisor after stepping down from his head coaching position earlier this year. Derek Wolfe says, “I got to see him. It was great to see him. He looks healthy and happy. It’s going to be nice to have him around.”

Training camp and the Broncos scrimmage begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and it’s open to the public.