× Amrita Health Foods issues protein bars recall due to potential listeria contamination

Amrita Health Foods has issued a recall for nine flavors of their protein bars due to potential listeria contamination.

The affected protein bars were produced from April 24 to May 31 with best-by dates between Apr. 24, 2018 and May 31, 2018.

The flavors to look out for are listed below:

• Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60 gram, UPC 853009004056

• Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60 gram, UPC 853009004438

• Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60 gram, UPC 853009004414

• Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004391

• Amrita Mango Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004018

• Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50 gram, UPC 853009004056

• Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50 gram, UPC 853009004025

• Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50 gram, UPC 853009004049

• Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50 gram, UPC 853009004032

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to public health authorities to date and the recall was voluntary.