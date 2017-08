Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Most of us wear seat belts when we're riding in the front seat.

But a new study finds an alarming number of people say they don't buckle up in the back seat.

Colorado is one of 21 states that does not require people in the back to wear seat belts.

Those rear seat passengers are eight times more likely to be hurt in a crash.

Dave Young shows us what can happen if you don't buckle up in the back, in the video above.