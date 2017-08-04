× AG Sessions has “serious concerns” on marijuana regulations in letter to Governor Hickenlooper

DENVER — Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote a letter to Governor John Hickenlooper questioning how Colorado regulates marijuana.

Sessions has taken a hardline stance against marijuana legalization since his appointment as Attorney General.

In the two-page letter, Sessions points to “serious concerns” about public health and safety.

The letter includes findings from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report, which claims increases in highway patrol marijuana seizures, youth pot use, traffic deaths and emergency department visits since the state legalized marijuana in 2014.

The letter concludes with Sessions asking how Colorado plans to address the serious findings in the HIDTA report.

RELATED: Read the letter from the U.S. Attorney General

The Governor’s Office responded with a statement: