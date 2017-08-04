AG Sessions has “serious concerns” on marijuana regulations in letter to Governor Hickenlooper
DENVER — Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote a letter to Governor John Hickenlooper questioning how Colorado regulates marijuana.
Sessions has taken a hardline stance against marijuana legalization since his appointment as Attorney General.
In the two-page letter, Sessions points to “serious concerns” about public health and safety.
The letter includes findings from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report, which claims increases in highway patrol marijuana seizures, youth pot use, traffic deaths and emergency department visits since the state legalized marijuana in 2014.
The letter concludes with Sessions asking how Colorado plans to address the serious findings in the HIDTA report.
The Governor’s Office responded with a statement:
“We welcome the opportunity to work with the Attorney General and arrive at the most effective approach to the states and the federal government working together to protect public health, public safety and other law enforcement interests. We take the concerns shared in the letter seriously and will provide a comprehensive response.”