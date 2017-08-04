7th annual Leftapalooza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leftapalooza Mile High Tribute Band Competition is back for its seventh year!! On August 5th, Left Hand Brewing Company’s ultimate music and craft beer experience will bring together some of the most talented cover acts in the country to help raise funds and support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For just $12, concert goers can enjoy a full day’s worth of great music at the park as eight bands go head to head for the title of Top Mile High Tribute Band. The 2017 lineup brings you the music of AC/DC, Primus, Neil Young, Jethro Tull, David Bowie, Gov’t Mule, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Grateful Dead.

For 2017, Left Hand Brewing is thrilled to feature world famous all-female AC/DC tribute band, Hell’s Belles, to headline the event. Hell’s Belles was hailed as the “the best AC/DC band I ever heard” by AC/DC founding member, Angus Young. In addition, Leftapalooza will include special guests, Colorado’s own The Grateful Dead tribute band, Shakedown Street.

Music will be in the air all day, with the first band starting at noon and the music carrying into the evening, with plenty of local fare, independent craft beer and Left Hand Kid Zone. This Longmont tradition is debuting its first year at Roosevelt Park, expanding the event foot print & featuring all ten Longmont breweries & cideries for the festival. Beyond the music and entertainment, Leftapalooza is also a benefit concert for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society & the Left Hand Brewing Foundation. To date, Leftapalooza has generated over $150,000 in cash donations to charity. LLS will be present throughout the event raising awareness as well as Love, Hope, Strength whom will be swabbing concert goers for possible donor matches.