Waterworks Car Wash is celebrating 30 years in business at 3rd and Broadway! They're offering Colorado's Best Deal, so you can buy 5 Full Service Car Washes for Half Price! And on Saturday, Aug. 5th, from 7am to 10pm, they're offering throw back prices to 1987! They will wash any size car for $6.99 and ONE DOLLAR from each car goes to the MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION. They want to wash at least 1,200 cars!! Here's to 30 more great years Waterworks!