3rd Annual Taste Of The Broncos

Get ready for the third annual Taste of the Broncos , presented by King Soopers. It's at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 18 from 530pm to 9pm. Proceeds from Taste of the Broncos will benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies, a Broncos flagship community partner. The event, which is held at the Noble Energy Sports Legends Mall on the south side of the stadium, allows patrons an opportunity to enjoy food and drink from more than 30 Colorado restaurants while interacting with Broncos players, alumni, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot. For the third consecutive year, Chef Troy Guard will act as the lead chef for the event. Since 1992, the Taste of the NFL has rallied the county’s top chefs and the NFL’s greatest players to raise money in support of food banks throughout the United States. Several head chefs representing their respective Colorado restaurants will be available to discuss food and drink offerings with patrons. Through the generous support of event partners and attendees, Taste of the Broncos has provided more than 525,000 meals to people in need through the Food Bank of the Rockies since 2015.