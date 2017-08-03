Woman who urged boyfriend to kill himself by texts sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison

TAUNTON, Mass. — Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, was sentenced Thursday to a two-and-a-half-year term, with 15 months in prison and the balance suspended plus a period of supervised probation.

Michelle Carter told her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas through a series of text messages. Carter was found guilty of manslaughter in June.

Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

“I have not found that Ms. Carter’s age or level of maturity or even her mental illness have had any significant impact on her actions … I am satisfied that she was mindful of the actions of which she has been convicted,” Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz said.

Moniz could have sentenced Carter up to 20 years in prison.

Bristol Assistant District Attorney Maryclare Flynn recommended a sentence of seven to 12 years in prison, saying Carter “undertook a deliberate, well thought out campaign … for her own personal gain and quest for attention.”

“She ended (Roy’s) life to better her own,” Flynn said.

Carter’s attorney recommended five years of supervised probation with mental health counseling.

Carter appeared to be close to tears early in the hearing, holding a tissue near her mouth.

Camden Roy, the victim’s sister, broke down on the stand as she delivered an emotional statement, saying she wakes up every day and goes to bed each night thinking of her brother.

She lamented not being able to attend his wedding or to be an aunt to his children.

Conrad Roy Jr. told the court that Carter “exploited my son’s weaknesses and used him as a pawn” for her own interests.

Lyn Carter, in a statement read by a prosecutor, said she prays that her son’s death “will save lives some day,” adding that she supports a law making it a crime to coerce or encourage suicide.

“There is not one day that I do not mourn the loss of my beloved son,” she said.

Carter — who was tried as a juvenile because she was 17 at the time of the crime — was allowed to remain free on bail after her conviction.