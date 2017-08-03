× Voters will decide in November if Littleton keeps extra cash or gives it back

LITTLETON, Colo. – Littleton voters will decide in November if the city of Littleton gets to keep excess money it made in fiscal year 2016 for road and safety improvements, or if it must return that money to Littleton residents.

The city of Littleton generated more revenue than expected in 2016 and under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, it’s up to residents to decide who gets to keep the extra money.

If voters allow the city to keep the extra money, the city plans to spend $1,392,904 repaving residential streets and $545,000 on safety improvements to the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Voters will also be asked if they want to adjust the base used for calculating the TABOR limit. The city said if voters approve the question, the revenue base will be updated to the 2016 level. If voters don’t approve the question, the city said there will likely be excess revenues in future years, which cannot be spent to meet city needs.

This is the sixth time since TABOR was voted in in 1992 that Littleton residents have been asked to vote on excess revenue and the way it’s spent.

“I think they should hold onto the money because it’s such a little increment for each individual person to receive back,” said Matt Grilli.

“I would vote to have the money back because the government has enough of our money,” said Dean.

Voters can submit pros and cons on both sides of the issue to the City Clerk by September 22. The city clerk will compile the statements and a mailer with impartial analysis of the options will be sent to every voter ahead of November’s election.