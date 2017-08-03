Video shows ticked-off customers trash Chick-fil-A over chicken nuggets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Some ticked-off customers trashed a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida after a disagreement over chicken nuggets, WJXT reports.

The incident happened Monday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Allison Music said she walked into the restaurant and saw two males arguing with employees.

"The teenage boy was arguing with them about his chicken nuggets and getting his refund back. They refunded his money, but I guess he lied to his sister and said they didn't refund his money," Music said.

Two women then broke through a locked door and confronted the employees.

Music pulled out her phone and recorded the exchange, then uploaded it to Facebook.

Warning: Portions of the video contain explicit language

The viral video shows the customers yelling and cursing at the employees. One of the women is seen knocking condiments on the floor.

Music said one woman grabbed a vase and smashed it.

"There were kids at Chick-fil-A while this was going on and anyone should be embarrassed to act the way these two females did tonight," Music wrote on Facebook.

"There were kids crying they were so scared. I hope you are satisfied with what you did because I'm sure these kids will be scarred for life.

"You handled this situation the sorriest way a person could handle it. You are rude, you are a narcissist, and you shouldn't be proud of what you did.

"The only thing you accomplished was making a scene. Other than that you accomplished nothing."