‘Turtle Tubing’ is a mellow alternative to a white water rafting adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for a fun way to explore the mountains, but aren't up for the extreme adventure of white water rafting, there is another option.

How does a nice, relaxing float down the Colorado River in the western part of the state sound?

Deborah Takahara and her family show us 'turtle tubing' in the video.

You can go meet the turtle tubers at the Dotsero put-in on the Colorado, or get picked up by the Turtle bus in the Vail Valley. There are different length of floats and different rates.

Visit the Turtle Tubing website for details.