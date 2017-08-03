The 99th Douglas County Fair Starts Today!

Its time for the 99th Douglas County Fair! The fun starts August 3rd and goes until August 6th.  Today we talked to rodeo royalty, 4-H'ers, and Muttin' Busters!  For more information, head to FairAndRodeoFun.com or call 720-733-6941.  Be sure to use code DC01 to get one dollar off grounds admission tickets.  You can also get 2 dollars off the pro rodeo or extreme bulls competition with code DC25.