Thai Rolled Ice Cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chaos & Cream creates made-to-order, Thai-style rolled ice cream right before your eyes. We start by pouring an all-natural, locally sourced, premium ice cream base on to our frozen stainless steel preparation surface. Ingredients such as fresh strawberries and basil or freshly baked fudge brownies are chopped and mixed into the cream with our metal spatulas. We then thinly spread the delicious mixture, which allows it to quickly freeze before creating the rolls.