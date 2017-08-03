Temperatures plunge as cold front delivers rain, hail to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front brought rain, wind, hail lightning and thunder across the Front Range on Thursday morning.

The northern front also sent temperatures plunging across the area.

Highs will only be in the low to mid-70s on Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, well below normal for the first few days of August when the average high in Denver is around 90 degrees.

Scattered showers are likely throughout the day Thursday with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

There's a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the mountains with highs only in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Friday and Saturday will have only isolated storms and highs in the 80s.

A second cold front arrives late Saturday into early Sunday with more temperatures in the 70s and showers. A third cold front slides in on Tuesday with even more temperatures in the 70s and rain showers.

A cooler-than-normal August has been forecast for the eastern half of Colorado. Cold fronts will deliver cooler air, and higher chances for rain and thunderstorms.

The cooler-than-normal outlook also includes the foothills and Continental Divide. That could mean a better chance for snow versus rain.

