Taylor Swift trial against former Denver radio DJ starts next week

DENVER — More than four years after a former Denver radio DJ allegedly grabbed pop star Taylor Swift from behind, the case is going to trial in Denver.

Here’s what we know.

What happened?

Swift was in Denver on June 2, 2013 for her Red Tour at Pepsi Center. During a meet-and-greet before the concert, Swift says she was grouped by David Mueller, who was known on the radio as “Jackson” on 98.5 KYGO.

According to court documents, Swift says Mueller “put his hand under [her] dress and grabbed [her] bare (behind).” Swift said that she became “shocked and withdrawn” following the incident.

A photo of the incident was obtained by TMZ.

Mueller says he did not inappropriately touch Swift.

KYGO fired Mueller two days later for “violating the morality clause of his contract after it independently determined that he had lied about the incident.”

Why is there a trial?

Although Swift did not report the incident to Denver police, she reported it to her management to handle. Mueller claims that he lost his job after Swift’s management told KYGO about the incident.

In 2015, Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift to recuperate his lost income, claiming she falsely accused him of groping her and pressured his employer to fire him. He was making $150,000 per year at the time of his firing.

RELATED: Taylor Swift vs. David Mueller pretrial document

Swift later filed a counter-suit claiming assault and battery adding that she never directed anyone to be fired.

The case is not criminal.

Who is going to be at the trial?

Several people involved in the incident – including Swift and Mueller – are expected to testify at the trail. Jury selection is expected to start Monday in Denver with the trail starting after that. It is expected to last seven to 10 days.

How can I see the trial?

If you are interested in seeing the trial, TMZ reports that only 32 seats will be held for the public each day in the courtroom. The seats will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People interested in attending can begin lining up at 6 a.m. and the passes will be handed to the first 32 beginning at 7 a.m. An overflow room with TV monitors will have room for an additional 75 people.

We will have continuing coverage of the trail on TV and online starting next week. Our reporter Michael Konopasek will have the latest from the courthouse throughout the week.