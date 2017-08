Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning did some fishing with good friend and country music star Dierks Bentley on Wednesday.

Bentley posted a photo to Instagram of Manning holding a decent-sized fish amid some gorgeous scenery -- and some surprise guests in the background.

should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment đŸ¤”#basspro #bassproshops A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

"(S)hould i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment," Bentley wrote in the caption to the photo.