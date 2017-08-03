Starbucks offering buy one, get one free macchiatos

SEATTLE – Starbucks is celebrating International Friendship Day on Sunday with a buy one, get one free deal on macchiatos through the weekend.

The deal is part of Starbucks’ “Meet for Macchiatos” promotion.

Here’s how it works. Just go to any participating Starbucks from August 3-7 and if you buy any hot or cold macchiato, you’ll get another one free.

Yay for more coffee dates! 🤗 Buy one macchiato, get one free. 8/3-8/7, 2-5 PM. U.S. only. #MeetForMacchiatos pic.twitter.com/l7sgG5e1F7 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2017

There is one catch though, the deal is only good between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The deal is good on all macchiato flavors – including the new varieties that debuted this year such as the iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato and the coconut milk mocha macchiato.