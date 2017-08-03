Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Kurowski, Colorado Brewers Guild tells us about Sesh Fest.

More than forty breweries will serve up session beers at the Highlands Masonic Event Center (3550 Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 80211) for the fourth annual Sesh Fest on August 5th at 3:00 p.m. The iconic craft beer festival has become widely known by Denver beer drinkers as the pinnacle of summer fun.

This year the festival has evolved from a session beer only event (5 percent ABV or lower) to a session beer event to be enjoyed with friends to foster that summer #brewmance. Craft beer lovers are encouraged to bring a friend or two because good beer is best consumed with good buddies. Best of all, those that bring their buds will be rewarded with Sesh gear, ticket deals, and festival perks.

Besides from being a fun party in a park, this beer festival highlights a specific style of beer, session beers. When people think about low alcohol by volume beers, they often think that the beer may be flavorless. This is anything but true.