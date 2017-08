× Retired K-9 officer passes away

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its own. In a Facebook post, the agency says K9 Unit Boomer recently passed away.

Boomer retired a few years ago with his handler, Senior Deputy Lukens. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office wanted to thank the dog for his service.

“We went through a lot together,” said Senior Deputy Lukens. “Thank you Boomer for having my six.”

Boomer was 13-years-old.