Rescued dogs, cats flown to Colorado to find forever homes

DENVER – Hundreds of rescued dogs and cats arrived in Colorado on Thursday.

The animals came from overpopulated animal shelters in southwest New Mexico that were at risk of being euthanized because of overcrowding.

The dogs and cats arrived with the help of “Dog Is My CoPilot.”

“For every animal that is in a shelter, there is a human responsible. This is not a dog problem but a people problem,” said Peter Rork who is the president and chief pilot for Dog Is My CoPilot.

“We only transport to facilities that will never put down a healthy, adoptable animal and we never charge the groups we fly for,” Rork said.

The organization says the animals were just days away from being euthanized.