BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- The remains that were found at Gross Reservoir in Boulder during the weekend have been identified as Ryder Johnson.

Johnson disappeared more than a year-and-a-half ago after he left work at Eldora Mountain Resort.

His family offered a $100,000 reward for information that would help them find him.

In a statement Thursday night, they said they are saddened by the loss but are relieved to finally bring Ryder home.