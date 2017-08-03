Oil and gas industry still cited for spills nearly three months after home explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nearly four months after a home explosion in Firestone that killed two, the oil and gas industry in Colorado is still spilling and being cited for alleged violations.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers analyzed the data from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which is available online.

From May 1 to July 31, 2017 there have been 157 spills statewide.

In the same time frame in 2016, there were 111 reported spills statewide.

From May 1 to July 31, 2017 there were 20 citations by the state.

In the same time frame in 2016, there were at least 34 statewide.

What about Anadarko? That's the company at the center of the Firestone tragedy.

Anadarko or it's subsidiaries (like Kerr McGee) had 34 spills between May and July.

Last year they reported 21.

FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George took his findings to the state.

"Those numbers do fluctuate from year to year," Todd Hartman, a spokesman with the Department of Natural Resources, said.

Hartman said while the state takes every spill seriously, his agency has actually been impressed with the oil and gas industry's response following Governor Hickenlooper's recent executive order.

"This is a very heavy lift that we have asked the industry to conduct in a very compressed time frame and we have been quite pleased with the industry's reaction," Hartman said.

FOX31 reached out to Anadarko for comment. We have not heard back.