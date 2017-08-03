× Near Death Experience underway in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Folks interested in the after-life and near death experiences are gathering in Westminster this week for IANDS’ annual NDE conference.

IANDS stands for International Association for Near-Death Studies. The non-profit organization has chapters all over the world, including three here in Colorado. According to a spokesperson from the organization, the largest group of NDE’ers is in our state.

“They want to have a message to the near death experience or from other mystical experiences happening,” said Jackie Arnold, who runs Boulder’s chapter.

Scientists, neurologists and several people who’ve had a near death experience are part of the conference.

It’s being held at the Weston in Westminster through Sunday. You can learn more about the conference and its scheduled guests by clicking here.