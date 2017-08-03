× Motion seeks to revoke arrest warrant for John Bowlen

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An attorney representing John Bowlen filed a motion in Arapahoe County on Wednesday to have an arrest warrant for the son of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen rescinded.

The warrant was issued Tuesday after Bowlen was arrested two days earlier in California on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving more than 100 mph.

John Bowlen was placed on two years probation in April 2016 as a result of a domestic violence case.

The DUI arrest violated terms of the probation, according to Judge Darren Vahle. A condition of the probation was Bowlen could not violate state or federal laws.

The warrant also said Bowlen has not kept in touch with his probation officer, he has not paid fines, he has not enrolled in court-ordered treatment and he did not get permission to leave Colorado.

An appeal of the domestic violence conviction was denied in November by district court and in March by the Colorado Supreme Court.

“The Court did not specify when the defendant’s probation sentence would commence if he was unsuccessful on appeal,” according to the motion filed by attorney Harvey Steinberg.

The motion seeking to vacate the warrant also alleges Bowlen was not instructed on when and how the probation was to begin.

The filing also claims the court “never lifted the appeal stay” so “the appeal stay … is still in effect.”

Bowlen was released on bail in California on Monday.