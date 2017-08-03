More than 50 Indiana bikers escort bullied sixth-grader to middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. -- A group of more than 50 bikers in northeastern Indiana stepped in to help when they found out a local sixth-grade student was having trouble with bullying, according to WXIN.

Tammy Mick, the mother of Dekalb Middle School student Phil Mick, said it got so bad, he told her he contemplated suicide.

She spoke with Brent Warfield of KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service about it, and Warfield immediately stepped in to help.

Warfield is the director of United Motorcycle Enthusiasts, and he told WXIN he’s been hosting charity rides for years.

He has been working to raise awareness about bullying and teen suicide, so he decided to organize a special ride for Phil on his first day of middle school.

He posted the information on Facebook just a few days beforehand, and he got an incredible response.

More than 50 bikers met with Phil and his family for breakfast before his first day of school. Some bikers even traveled from more than an hour away.

They prayed with Phil before they all escorted him to school. Warfield said the school was very welcoming of the idea, and Phil was very excited about a fresh new start.

Warfield said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help from all the big-hearted bikers in the area who are working to raise awareness about bullying and teen suicide.

United Motorcycle Enthusiasts is having a ride for suicide awareness and teen bullying on Sept. 23.

“We want to get our message out there that we are here for our youth. They are not alone,” Warfield told FOX59.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources.

There are also several suicide hotlines in Colorado.