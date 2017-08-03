× Light The Night

Who: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

What: Light The Night Walk

When: Thursday, September 28, begins at 05:30 PM

Where: Washington Park (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of our on going promotion of healthy living via 2 Your Health, is honored to support this year’s Light The Night Walk at Washington Park. Colorado’s Best Joana Canals will emcee this touching evening of support and charity.

Light The Night is a one-mile walk for people of all ages. Each participant will carry a colored lantern to celebrate and commemorate lives touched by cancer. Red lanterns for supporters, white for survivors, and gold are in memory. Thousands will gather with patients, survivors, friends, and families to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have been touched by cancer. It is the goal to raise more than $1.6 million this year to fund life-saving research.

For more info and to register, click here.