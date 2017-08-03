Hot Off The Grill: Lamb Chops

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill lamb chops.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
***Lamb Chops are on sale at Tony's from August 3rd - August 9th.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Gremolata
Ingredients
For the Lamb Chops
Serves 4
8 bone-in lamb rib or loin chops, cut 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inches thick
2 tablespoons salt
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 tablespoons olive oil
For the Gremolata Topping
Yield: ¼ cup
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
Combine ingredients and use as a topping for the lamb
Directions
- Salt lamb on each side and let sit at room temperature for 40 minutes while the grill preheats.
- Set half the burners on a gas grill to high and half to low. Cover the grill and preheat for 10 minutes. Clean the grilling gate if necessary.
- Brush the oil on the lamb chops and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Place the lamb chops on cool side of grill. Let cook until instant read thermometer inserted into thickest part of chops registers 110°F for rare or 120°F for medium-rare (the internal temp will jump about 10°F during the next stage).
- Move lamb to hot side of grill and cook until browned on both sides. This will only take about 2-3 minutes per side.
- Transfer to a platter and let rest for 10 minutes before serving. Add the Gremolata topping.