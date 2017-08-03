Hot Off The Grill: Lamb Chops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill lamb chops.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

***Lamb Chops are on sale at Tony's from August 3rd - August 9th.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Gremolata

Ingredients



For the Lamb Chops

Serves 4

8 bone-in lamb rib or loin chops, cut 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inches thick

2 tablespoons salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons olive oil

For the Gremolata Topping

Yield: ¼ cup

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

Combine ingredients and use as a topping for the lamb



Directions