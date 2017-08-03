× Homeless man charged with murder in stabbing after fight over sleeping spot

DENVER — A homeless man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man after they allegedly got into a fight over a sleeping spot in front of a downtown bicycle shop this week, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Raoul Lanius, 53, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Marlon Casanova. The stabbing happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday at 15th and Wynkoop streets.

The two got into an argument over the porch of the shop where Lanius and a female companion had set up to sleep at overnight, according to a probable cause statement.

RELATED: Probable cause statement

When officers arrived, Lanius was seen wearing a blue shirt that was covered in blood and Casanova was on the ground nearby.

When asked what happened, Lanius told officers he had stabbed Casanova, according to a probable cause statement.

Casanova was stabbed 14 times and died after being taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

Lanius confessed to the stabbing after being interviewed by police, claiming self-defense.

He told police he called Casanova a racial slur, provoking the attack, according to the probable cause statement. Lanius was holding a knife at the time of the attack he said for protection.

Lanius is being held in the Denver city jail. His next court date has not been scheduled.