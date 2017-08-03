Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board (CWIDB), part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, proudly announces the 12 Colorado wines that have been selected to comprise the 2017 Governor’s Cup Case. This year’s competition drew 325 entries from 46 local wineries, and was judged by a panel of 16 notable sommeliers, winemakers, writers, and wine experts from around the country and Colorado. The Best of Show winner will be officially announced during the annual Governor’s Cup Wine Competition Public Tasting event taking place on the evening of August 3rd at the History Colorado Center. This event will be the first and only opportunity for the public to try all of the award-winning wines at the same time.

The August 3rd Governor’s Cup Tasting event is open to the public and will feature the top 12 Governor’s Cup Colorado wines, plus small plate pairings from locally sourced ingredients created by many notable Colorado chefs.

Tickets are currently available here and are $45 for General Admission beginning at 7:30 PM and $75 for the VIP experience with entry at 6:30 PM.

The intimate VIP experience includes exquisite food prepared by Café Rendezvous, along with the chance to taste some previous winners of the Governor's Cup along with the 2017 wines.