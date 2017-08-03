Frontier Airlines selling 2 million seats at 50 percent discount

DENVER — Frontier Airlines is selling 2 million seats that are discounted by 50 percent, the Denver-based company said Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased through the airline’s website through 9:59 p.m. MDT Friday and using the promotional code “SAVE50” to get the discount.

Seats are limited and some routes are excluded.

The discounted tickets are available for travel through Nov. 15, and only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Sept. 4 and 5 are blacked out because of Labor Day, and tickets must be purchased seven days in advance.

Flights to and from Denver International Airport for Austin, Texas; Bismark, North Dakota; Bozeman, Montana; Cincinnati; Des Moines, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Greensboro, North Carolina; Milwaukee; Madison, Wisconsin; Missoula, Montana; Chicago; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio; and Knoxville, Tennessee are excluded from the offer.

Passengers can also purchase “the works” bundle to get all of the a la carte options that are offered for $69. Included are the ability to select a seat at the time of booking, stretch seating, one carry-on bag and one checked bag.