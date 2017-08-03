Fit to Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're on the road, and catching flights it can be hard to stay in shape. That`s why JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with the Joffrey Ballet, is launching 'behind the barre', a series of in-room barre workout videos. They're available on demand for travelers staying in guest rooms. Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader for JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts, and Ashley Wheater, Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet joined us now from New York City to explain more.