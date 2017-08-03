Eye exams for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marisa Perez-Wilson, VSP network optometrist tells us about the importance of eye exams for back to school.

As much as 80 percent of learning a child does is visual, with children spending most of the school day reading, looking at a blackboard, and using laptops and tablets. However, come back-to-school season, parents overlook one of the most critical learning tools – their child’s eyes. Kids should have a first comprehensive vison assessment with an eye doctor at six months to ensure the eyes are working together and to detect any vision problems early; followed by a comprehensive eye exam at three years old, five years old, and annually throughout the school years. Parents incorrectly assume school or pediatric vision screenings are the same as a comprehensive eye exam. Vision screenings only test for distance vision and visual sharpness, and can miss up to 80 percent of vision problems, including serious conditions like amblyopia (lazy eye), which can lead to vision loss if not treated. If kids haven't had their annual eye exam this year, or at all, now is a great time to do so. Kids use their vision throughout the school day, while doing homework and during sports and games. Optometrists are here to partner with parents, teachers and school nurses to stay on top of vision changes and make sure kids have the resources they need to do their best in school