Del Frisco’s Grille runs into temperature trouble on Restaurant Report Card

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Friscos Grille in Cherry Creek failed our report card with 13 critical health code violations found during their last two regular inspections. In June the Denver inspector found the following:

Gallon of frosting thrown out

Artichokes stored at wrong temperature

Dishwasher not sanitizing

Wet wipes used for cleaning tables

Del Frisco’s sent the following remarks:

“We understand how important it is to maintain a restaurant with proper health regulations and immediately corrected all violations on-site during the most recent inspection. We are operating in full compliance of the rules and regulations set by the Denver Department of Environmental Health and have already invited them back in. We take pride in serving our guests and will always ensure we maintain a healthy and hospitable restaurant environment.”

Del Frisco’s Grille is located at 100 Saint Paul Street.

Chai and Chai

A Tri-County Health inspector cited the restaurant for nine critical violations in June. The critical mistakes included:

Chicken colored with red dye

Employee handled trash but did not wash hands

No soap in restroom

Microwave, cooker and prep area soiled

The manager sent the following statement:

“Currently we are in compliance of all regulations. We have initiated a training visit with TCHD where our employees were given fresh training and where all aspects of health regulations were covered. We have also added a bonus component to staff compensation if they undergo online training every six months.”

The restaurant, which passed its follow up inspection, is on East 17th Avenue in Aurora.

Chili’s-Littleton

The “A” goes to Chili’s for two inspections in a row with no critical violations.

General Manager Natalie Byrne said, “Chili’s maintains a high expectation for cleanliness so from the get go we hire team members and we set those policies and we train them on those procedures and we hold them accountable. So every single day we are cleaning and we follow up as a management team to make sure we are maintain those standards.”

This Chili’s is located on South Kipling Parkway in Littleton.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

