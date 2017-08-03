Decomposed body found in elevator shaft ID’d as missing 82-year-old man

DENVER — The decomposed body found in an apartment complex elevator shaft was identified Thursday as that of an elderly man with early onset of dementia who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Firefighters were called to the Woodstream Village apartments at 10050 E. Harvard Ave. on Monday morning after the body was discovered.

Detectives and crews in hazardous materials suits worked to remove the body from the shaft. Firefighters said the body had been in the shaft for some time.

On Wednesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the body as 82-year-old Isaak Komisarchik.

Komisarchik was last seen July 5 in the 9900 block of East Yale Avenue, less than a mile from the Woodstream Village apartments.

The cause of death is pending investigation.