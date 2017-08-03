× Convicted felon running for council in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Being a convicted felon won’t keep Alan Howell from running for office in Commerce City. The 49-year-old is running for one of the city’s two at-large positions.

“I`ve made changes in my life and I think that my story could be inspirational to others,” said Howell who hopes voters won’t use his felony history against him in his race for city council.

“I did six years in the penitentiary,” admitted Howell. His criminal history dates back to 1995 and includes convictions for fraud, trespassing, false imprisonment and impersonating a police officer. “You know people do things when they’re young and dumb,” he explained.

But it was less than a year ago that Howell was confronted by the manager of a now closed strip club on Colfax Avenue in Denver.

An exotic dancer at the club believes Howell was waiting in the parking lot to harass her, so she sought and obtained a Permanent Protection Order against him.

She wouldn’t talk to the Problem Solvers but her husband did if we agreed to protect the couple’s identity.

“We do know from surveillance he had followed my wife at least three or four different times … my wife is in hiding. She`s scared for her life,” claimed the husband before adding, “He showed up at my wife`s job site numerous times and literally went and showed up there in full body armor with all the tactical equipment, had a pistol on his side and was literally wearing weapons that looked like an AR-15.”

At the Protection Order hearing, an employee of the strip club testified that when he approached Howell’s car, Howell got out and pointed a weapon at him.

“That`s the rubberball gun, it wasn`t pointed at him,” insisted Howell who knows as a convicted felon he can’t possess an actual firearm.

Howell is a bail recovery agent, who calls his bounty hunter business “U.S. Judicial Services.” On the business Facebook page Howell claims to be known for “specializing in ‘high risk’ fugitive aprehention.”

The page misspells the word “apprehension.”

“I use all non-lethal. I do not carry any firearms. Everything that we use is either electronic taser, or rubber ball rounds, pepper ball rounds,” insisted Howell.

He claims to the Problem Solvers he was at the strip club to arrest a different exotic dancer, who was wanted for prostitution. But a Denver judge found otherwise and granted a permanent protection order against Howell stating he “shall not not possess and/or purchase a firearm or other weapon.”

That detail led to the following exchange between reporter Rob Low and Alan Howell.

Rob Low: “Wouldn’t that include a taser and a rubber ball gun?”

Alan Howell: “I haven’t got that far sir, I don’t know.”

Rob Low: “What you do mean you haven`t got that far? Have you not read what the permanent protection order against you states?”

Alan Howell: “I…I no comment.”

Rob Low: “It says you`re not allowed to have a weapon of any kind Alan.”

Alan Howell: “OK.”

Rob Low: “And yet by your own admission you`re still using a taser and a rubber ball gun?”

Alan Howell: “Well I`m telling you what we use in the field, yes.”

Howell would later insist he hasn’t used any weapons since the protection order was granted on November 29, 2016.

Reporter Rob Low asked Howell, “On your website, you call yourself a detective, are you a detective?” Howell replied, “Under the law for private investigators we’re allowed to use the title detective or investigator so that’s what we use.”

Howell is not registered as a private investigator in Colorado. He’s a bail recovery agent. They don’t need a license but state regulators tell the Problem Solvers only licensed private investigators can call themselves a “detective.”

The husband of the woman who obtained the protection order said there’s no way voters should consider Howell for city council. “I understand that people get second chances in life and that`s fine and that`s cool but when you`re holding a political office giving somebody power who has basically abused power before, falsified power … that`s not cool.”

Howell disagrees and said nothing will keep him from dropping out of the race. “I knew entering this that it was going to be a smear campaign that others were going to come at me like sharks.”

Candidates have to gather 25 signatures by August 28 to quality to run. Felons serving probation or parole are not qualified, but as long as a defendant has completed his or sentence, they can run.